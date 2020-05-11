 
Iranian missile strikes own ship: 19 dead
Monday, 11 May, 2020
    Iranian missile strikes own ship: 19 dead

    Monday, 11 May 2020

    An Iranian missile has accidentally struck an Iranian warship, Iran’s military announced in a statement on Monday.

    19 sailors were killed and 15 others were injured when an Iranian warship was accidentally hit by a missile during a naval exercise in the Gulf of Oman.

    “During an exercise on Sunday afternoon conducted by a number of naval vessels in the waters of Jask and Chabahar, the light support vessel Konarak had an accident,” the statement published on the Iranian army’s website said, announcing a total toll of “19 martyrs and 15 wounded”.

    The Brussels Times

