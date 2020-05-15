 
Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 May, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic...
EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on...
Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France...
Hundreds of second home owners consider class action...
Belgium boasts coronavirus death count accuracy...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Coronavirus: Slovenia declares end of epidemic
    EU & UK agree: Nothing is happening on Brexit
    Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France
    Hundreds of second home owners consider class action lawsuit
    Belgium boasts coronavirus death count accuracy
    Temporary unemployment: EU member states reach agreement on support
    Some good news to take into the weekend
    Brussels pours €8 million into post-lockdown cultural reboot
    Belgium in Brief: When Will The Borders Open?
    Coronavirus: massive screening campaign for Moscow
    Belgium wants to open borders by 15 June
    Excess mortality highest since Second World War – VUB
    Coronavirus: 56 new deaths, 67 hospital admissions in Belgium
    34% of Belgian employees collected temporary unemployment in April
    Drone delivering drugs crashes inside Brussels prison
    Lime scooters gradually return to Brussels from today
    Belgians don’t trust Belgians to follow containment measures
    Human Rights League: rules on contact tracing breach basic rights
    Lockdown led to deadlier traffic accidents
    5G: Flanders deserves larger financial share, minister says
    View more

    Coronavirus: child with Kawasaki symptoms dies in France

    Friday, 15 May 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A nine-year-old child suffering from symptoms similar to those of Kawasaki disease was the first of this type to die in France, Belga News Agency reported on Friday.

    Scientists believe the Kawasaki disease is linked to the new coronavirus (Covid-19). Usually occurring in children under 5, symptoms of Kawasaki disease include a high fever that lasts for 5 days or more, a rash and swollen neck glands.

    The French child, who died of “neurological damage related to cardiac arrest,” had “serology showing that he had been in contact” with coronavirus, but had not developed the disease’s symptoms, said Professor Fabrice Michel, head of the pediatric intensive care unit of La Timone in Marseille.

    Related Articles

     

    New York City mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday expressed concern over the disease, which has affected at least 73 children in the State of New York according to Governer Andrew Cuomo. New York is heavily affected by the coronavirus.

    Several cases of the disease have also been reported in Belgium.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job