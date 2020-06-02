 
Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 02 June, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute...
Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to...
Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding...
Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold...
Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It
    Peru says wanted cat Lee is ‘welcome’ to return
    Italian Ambassador calls for inspiration from Europe’s Founding Fathers
    Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels
    Call for European climate pact ahead of recovery summit
    Coronavirus: flu vaccination extra important this year
    Coronavirus: 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium
    22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus management
    Temperatures soar on Tuesday, before storms reign
    Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan
    Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders
    French stores will start sales 2 weeks before Belgium
    Belgian kindergartens reopen amid union concerns
    Nearly 40% of Belgians will stop commuting post lockdown
    Lufthansa accepts Commission’s requirements for rescue plan
    Walloon tourism sector needs €6.5 million in aid, Minister says
    ‘Black Lives Matter’ protest in Brussels continues despite ban
    Petition launched to keep tag on Belgian train honouring George Floyd
    Next Generation EU: Ambitious recovery plan with some question marks
    Most Flemish nursery schools will reopen from Tuesday
    View more

    Belgium in Brief: The End Of The Commute As We Know It

    Tuesday, 02 June 2020
    Credit: Belga/STIB/EmDee (CC BY-SA 3.0)

    Amid the ever-changing coronavirus news we’re beginning to see what the world after the virus could look like in Belgium.

    One vital part of the ‘normal day’ is the commute, and by all accounts, there are expectations it could change significantly as people opt away from public transport as a way to get to and from work.

    Overcrowding, long distances and safety for passengers rank high as concerns grow among the many who once considered themselves frequent commuters, leaving uncertainty over how people will travel, or if they will travel at all.

    So what’s the other news of the day? A petition is launched to keep the tag on a Belgian train honouring George Floyd, Belgium targets tax evasion and the latest figures from across the country.

    With so much information, and so little time to catch up before it potentially changes again, here are some of the top stories from around the country to get you up to speed.

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. 98 new infections, 26 hospital admissions in Belgium

    98 additional people have tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium in the last 24 hours, according to figures by the Federal Public Health Service on Tuesday.

    This brings the total number of cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 58,615. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus.

    54 of the newly-infected people live in Flanders, 28 live in Wallonia, and 16 live in Brussels. Read more.

    2. How commutes will change after the lockdown

    Nearly 40% of Belgians say they do not intend to commute again after the coronavirus lockdown is lifted, according to a new study by the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB).

    Throughout the lockdown, up to three-quarters of respondents to the VUB’s survey said they stopped taking public transportation altogether. Read more.

    3. 22% of workers consider quitting over employer’s coronavirus management

    More than one Belgian worker in five is thinking of quitting their job amid the coronavirus pandemic as a result of their employer’s management of the crisis.

    After polling some 2,800 employees, human resources firm StepStone said that a “staggering” 22% said they were considering leaving their job out of lack of satisfaction with their company’s management of the crisis. Read more.

    4. Petition launched to remove all statues of Leopold II in Brussels

    On Monday, an online petition was launched to remove all the statues of former Belgian King Leopold II in the City of Brussels

    As anti-racism protests and demonstrations in honour of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for minutes in the United States last week, are taking place worldwide, a petition to the City of Brussels has been launched in Belgium to remove all statues of Leopold II. Read more.

    5. Belgium claws back €87 million from tax evaders

    Tax evaders in Belgium stashed away more than a combined €87 million in foreign accounts they failed to declare to tax authorities last year.

    New figures released by the federal public finance services (FPS Finances) show that tax authorities last year located thousands of undeclared foreign accounts owned by Belgian residents. Read more.

    6. Petition launched to keep tag on Belgian train honouring George Floyd

    An online petition is calling to keep the message of “Please, I can’t breathe” on a Belgian SCNB train, in honour of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer put his knee on his neck for minutes in the United States.

    The sentence was written on the train without the knowledge of the railway company. In an initial reaction on Saturday, the company said it would “remove the graffiti as soon as possible,” according to Dimitri Temmerman, who said that it could not “let a train that is daubed like that run around like this.”

    Images of the train went viral, and were widely shared, including by politicians. Read more.

    7. Tax-free minimum wage proposed for recovery plan

    The Federation of Belgian Enterprises (FEB) wants minimum wages to be tax-free in order to increase purchasing power, said its managing director Pieter Timmermans in an interview with La Libre Belgique.

    The FEB wants to increase the tax-free bracket to €10,000, and to raise the flat-rate cost deduction to €5,000 for everyone. “It is in this low-wage bracket that the impact is most significant. This is a way of supporting the most precarious households and supporting domestic consumption,” Timmermans explained. Read More.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times