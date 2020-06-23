 
Disney + confirms launch date for Belgium
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
    Disney + confirms launch date for Belgium

    Tuesday, 23 June 2020
    Credit: Pikrepo

    Disney +, Disney’s streaming service, will be officially available in Belgium on September 15, the production company said Tuesday.

    In addition to Belgium, the platform will make its debut in Luxembourg, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

    The service, which launched in American in 2019, has taken almost a year to reach Belgium. The cost of the monthly subscription will be €6.99 and €69.99 for a yearly subscription.

    The Brussels Times

