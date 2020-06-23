Disney + confirms launch date for Belgium...

Disney +, Disney’s streaming service, will be officially available in Belgium on September 15, the production company said Tuesday.

In addition to Belgium, the platform will make its debut in Luxembourg, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Iceland.

Save the date! #DisneyPlus komt naar België en Luxemburg op 15 september. pic.twitter.com/D0QOGgIc35 — Disney België (@DisneyBE) June 23, 2020

The service, which launched in American in 2019, has taken almost a year to reach Belgium. The cost of the monthly subscription will be €6.99 and €69.99 for a yearly subscription.

The Brussels Times