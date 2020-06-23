First look at the wolf cubs of Flanders...

Belgian Twitter users have been granted a first look at Belgium’s ‘first’ wolf cubs roaming the country after images appeared online.

Posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning, the video shows the first images of the offspring of the now famous Noëlla and August.

Na meer dan 150 jaar verwelkomen we deze vier(!) kleine boefjes: de Bosland Daltons. 🐺 Welkom terug in Vlaanderen! pic.twitter.com/SI7KVKzCcB — Zuhal Demir (@Zu_Demir) June 23, 2020

“After more than 150 years we welcome these four (!) little rascals: the Bosland Daltons,” Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir wrote on Twitter.

“Welcome back to Flanders,” she added.

At the end of April, the announcement came that there would once again be wild cubs in Belgium, thanks to the wolf couple Noëlla and August.

On 10 May the time had come. “Where and when they were seen, or with how many, they are all things we are not going to say anything about,” explained Natuur en Bos at the time.

In the latest months, an increasing number of reports of wolf-sightings in Belgium are being reported, with the country even being called an “intersection for wolves in Europe.”

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times