Second German district in lockdown because of local outbreak
Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Credit: Belga
A second German district will go in lockdown again following a local coronavirus outbreak in a meat packaging plant.
With approximately 200,000 inhabitants, Warendorf borders the Gütersloh district, which was put in lockdown again earlier on Tuesday.
Both districts, located in the North Rhine-Westphalia state, asked their inhabitants to only have contact with people in their own household and maximum one person, until 30 June.
Cinemas, cafes and fitness centres are closing down. Going to a restaurant is still possible, but only with members of the same household. Schools and kindergartens had already closed in Gütersloh, and will close in Warendorf as well from Thursday, according to local media.