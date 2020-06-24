 
Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 24 June, 2020
Latest News:
Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?...
Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under...
Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks...
EU could run out of oil by 2030,...
Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?
    Belgian therapist (72) convicted of abusing patients under hypnosis
    Belgians lose interest in government’s free face masks
    EU could run out of oil by 2030, study finds
    Phase 4: what opens again from 1 July?
    Boycotted elections in Serbia result in landslide victory for the government
    Organisers report no Covid-19 cases after BLM protest
    Belgian summer weddings dealt blow by Phase 4
    Belgian social bubbles increased to 15 people per week
    Phase 4: What changes from 1 July
    Flanders seeks cycling surge with thousands of free bike rides
    Soldiers join up to keep wolf-cub spotters at a distance
    Don’t expect bubble to be drastically expanded, says Brussels MP
    National Security Council will announce latest measures from 2:00 PM
    147 buildings tested for accessibility in Flanders, all fail
    Belgium in Brief: Which Measures Could Change Today?
    Billions of dirty euros in ordinary Belgian bank accounts
    ‘Stop tiptoeing around issue of police bias,’ says MEP ‘intimidated’ by Brussels police
    Coronavirus: Belgium averages 93 infections, 5 deaths per day
    Brussels will expand car-free zone in 2021
    View more

    Who paid for wanted cat Lee’s airplane tickets?

    Wednesday, 24 June 2020
    Lee's owner, Selena Ali. Credit: Belga

    Lee, Belgium’s most famous cat, is back in Peru to be quarantined for possibly having rabies, after which he will be flown back to his owner in Antwerp. Lee’s owner has revealed who paid for the cat’s flights to and from Peru.

    The cat was much discussed as its owner, 23-year-old student Selena Ali, flew the cat illegally from Peru to Belgium. The cat risked being put to sleep because he was not certified to be free of rabies. Ali put Lee in hiding and launched an online petition that prompted a back-and-forth with APSCA (Belgium’s Federal Food Safety Agency), resulting in Lee being flown back to Peru to quarantine there.

    Ali has revealed that Kattenadvies iVZW (‘’Cat Advice”), a non-profit organisation in Ostend, is paying for Lee’s tickets. “Its founder, Raf Van Duyse, has supported Lee and me from the beginning,” Ali told TV Familie.

    Related Articles

     

    “I’m enormously grateful to Raf, because I’ll have to work hard in the coming months anyway to be able to pay my lawyer,” she said.

    Van Duyse had started an online petition to safe Lee’s life, which was signed over 80,000 times, with Kattenadvies’ website announcing “Yes we won! Lee lives!”

    The owner’s lawyer had previously stated that she would pay for the tickets herself. Ali still faces criminal prosecution for bringing the cat into the country illegally but said that the coronavirus crisis meant that she had no other choice.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times