 
Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 June, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected...
Scotland’s whisky exporters worry over new U.S. customs...
Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase...
Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s...
Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected
    Scotland’s whisky exporters worry over new U.S. customs duties
    Belgium averages 92 infections per day, slight increase over the last week
    Behind the statues, European colonialism persists in Africa’s diamond mines
    Revealed: Chinese companies flooded world market with fake face masks
    Hospital staff pay video tribute to Belgian public
    Nine out of 10 domestic cats are sterilized in Belgium
    Israel has the openly gayest parliament in its history
    Mark Zuckerberg announces stricter Facebook policy on hate messages
    Belgians can now track coronavirus per municipality
    EU to bar Americans from entering Europe
    Euro area GDP to contract by more than 10% in 2020
    Vogue names Belgian Elisabeth among world’s most stylish princesses
    Belgium averages 89 infections per day, epidemic is slowing down
    The Rock and Von der Leyen join forces to fight the coronavirus
    ‘Lowest point’ of economic crisis probably passed, says European Central Bank President
    Congo arrests three Belgians over racist comments about Brussels mayor
    Belgium considers keeping shops open 7 days a week
    ‘Sorry, my mic was on’: Flemish councillor resigns over xenophobic hot mic incident
    What Phase 4 means for your summer
    View more

    Coronavirus: Between 5% and 8% of Americans infected

    Saturday, 27 June 2020
    © Belga

    Between 5% and 8% of the U.S. population has been infected by the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Robert Redfield, who insists that the pandemic is far from over in the United States.

    “Five, six, seven or eight percent of the American public has experienced infection, whether they recognized it or not,” Redfield said in a teleconference with journalists on Thursday, when the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country was about 2.4 million.

    The CDC’s figures are based on tests done on representative population samples that show whether an individual’s immune system has been in contact with the virus. According to the CDC director, for every confirmed case, there are 10 people with COVID-19 antibodies, which means the real number of infections is over 20 million.

    The test results have not been published officially by the CDC, but they match rates observed in various countries and places where serological studies have been conducted. They represent a national average, so rates are higher in hotspots like New York, where the state governor has announced that over a fifth of the residents of the city had contracted the virus.

    Warning that the pandemic was not over, Redfield stressed that the most powerful tool available was physical distancing.

    Infections have been shooting up in the south and west of the United States, in areas relatively spared by the pandemic in the Spring, but where the use of masks and social distancing measures have not been imposed to the same degree as in the northeast.

    Redfield also blamed the current spike in case numbers, similar to April’s record highs, on increased testing: the U.S., which has a population upward of 330 million, conducts about 500,000 tests a day.

    The Brussels Times