   
Mosques in Mechelen temporarily close after positive Covid-19 tests
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 22 July, 2020
Latest News:
Mosques in Mechelen temporarily close after positive Covid-19...
Keith Haring retrospective becomes Bozar’s most popular exhibition...
Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures...
King Philippe asked to return the remains of...
Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Mosques in Mechelen temporarily close after positive Covid-19 tests
    Keith Haring retrospective becomes Bozar’s most popular exhibition ever
    Ostend and De Haan introduce additional coronavirus measures
    King Philippe asked to return the remains of Congo’s murdered PM
    Belgian Muslims will celebrate Feast of Sacrifice on 31 July
    Flixbus subsidiary Eurolines goes bankrupt
    Antwerp announces extra coronavirus restrictions
    Man who died after arrest in Antwerp had taken amphetamines
    Contactless payments double in Belgium thanks to coronavirus
    Brussels company tasked with developing Belgian ‘Covid-19 app’
    Belgium’s budget deficit rises faster than eurozone average
    Magnet fishers find firearms dumped in Brussels canal
    Belgium will likely tighten coronavirus measures again on Thursday
    Brussels Airport satisfied with rescue plan for Brussels Airlines
    Ryanair will close its Frankfurt base after pilots refuse to take pay cuts
    US customs will carry out checks at Brussels Airport
    Belgium in Brief: Towards A Second Peak?
    Pharmaceutical companies say they would sell coronavirus vaccine at a profit
    Over 200 new coronavirus infections in Belgium per day again
    Second coronavirus peak in Belgium likely higher than the first, model shows
    View more
    Share article:

    Mosques in Mechelen temporarily close after positive Covid-19 tests

    Wednesday, 22 July 2020
    Credit: Google Street View

    All three mosques in the city of Mechelen, located between Antwerp and Brussels, have decided to temporarily close their doors after multiple visitors tested positive for the coronavirus.

    In two weeks, the situation will be discussed with the city council to determine whether it is safe to re-open the Mosque of Mechelen, the Al Buraq Mosque and the Al Ikhlaas Mosque to the public.

    The mosque leaders decided to shut down in an attempt to limit the number of infections after several members of their congregation tested positive for Covid-19.

    “We are not sure whether these people were at the mosque recently, but we do know that they visit the mosque often,” member of the city council Raffi Hamid (CD&V) said. “To limit the number of infections, we made the joint decision to close the mosques for two weeks. For now, everyone can pray at home,” he added.

    If the infection rates see no significant increase, the mosques will be able to re-open in a fortnight, following the city council evaluation.

    The mosques are the first houses of prayer in Mechelen to close their doors amidst a rise of Covid-19 infections.

    At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, many Belgian mosques took steps to limit the spread of the virus by asking the elderly and people who felt ill to stay home for prayer. The traditional way of greeting, which can include embraces and kisses placed on the cheek, was discouraged due to the risk of infection that close contact can pose.

    Following the safety measures, mosques started to open again on 8 June.

    Maïthe Chini & Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times