Funfair vendors to stage protest in Brussels despite gathering ban

News that the funfair was cancelled saw other towns and cities move to either scrap their own local fairs, such as Charleroi, or imposed strict restrictions for them go forward.
“We feel like a forgotten sector,” fairground representatives told HLN. In a move independent from unions or fairground federations, some are planning to defy a current ban on gathering and stage a protest in the capital.
“A number of young fairground merchants are tired of being treated unfairly by politicians,” Patrick De Corte, who runs a family-owned fairground stall, told Bruzz.
“We must do something to protect our economy,” De Corte said, adding that he will be present in Brussels on Friday for a demonstration which will see some vendors take over the streets with their fairground cars.
“It will be a peaceful action. We do not want to block the city, but it is certain that there will be many fairground vehicles,” De Corte said.
Ilse Van de Keere, the spokesperson for the Brussels-Ixelles police zone, said that no application had been submitted for the demonstration, but that the police zone was in contact with the organisers.