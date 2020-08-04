   
2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus
Tuesday, 04 August, 2020
    2.5% of Italians may have antibodies against coronavirus

    Tuesday, 04 August 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    In Italy, six times more people have come into contact with the coronavirus than the official figures indicate, according to a study published this week.

    The study is the work of the health authorities and the statistical office Istat, and was picked up by the press agency Ansa. Provisional results show that 1.5 million people, or 2.5% of the Italian population, may have produced antibodies to the coronavirus. This estimate is based on a representative sample of 64,660 test results, between 15 May and 15 July.

    According to the data from the American Johns Hopkins University, 248,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy so far, and 35,000 people have died from COVID-19.

    The study also shows, according to Ansa, that there are large regional differences in antibodies. In the northern region of Lombardy, one of the epicentres of the first corona outbreak, 7.5 % of people have antibodies. In southern Italy, this is less than 1%.

