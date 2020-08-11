Belgium in Brief: Belgium Enters A Crucial Week...

Those looking forward to larger social bubbles in the not so distant future might not like the latest news coming out of the Belgian virologist spheres, with experts suggesting that restricted social contact will remain the norm until we have a vaccine.
Virologist Marc Van Ranst explained that adjusted social contact groups are set to continue. “If the curve falls again, we can loosen up a bit,” Van Ranst, adding that relaxing the rules too much would not be possible.
In a similar note, Sciensano spokesperson Steven Van Gucht said that the more recent changes to social groups was paying off, but that previous bubbles of 15 people might have been too much.
“We went too far with the bubble of 15 different contacts,” Van Gucht said, adding that the reintroduction of social restrictions was “the main reason why we can now halt the increase” in new infection figures. Read more here.
With that in mind, what else is going on?
As the high temperatures in Belgium are expected the last for several more days, the Crisis Centre gave some tips on how to correctly wear a face mask during the heatwave.
“The last few days, we have all experienced that wearing a mask is not pleasant when exposed to such high temperatures,” said Yves Stevens, spokesperson for the National Crisis Centre during a press conference on Monday. Read more.
An average of 588 people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium during the past week, according to the latest figures by Sciensano on Tuesday.
The trend of new infections per day has risen by 11% over the 7-day period from 1 to 7 August. The number of new cases is still rising, but the increase is smaller than it was yesterday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium, since the beginning of the pandemic, is 74,620. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died from the consequences of the virus. Read more.