   
Thunderstorms expected throughout Belgium, yellow alert issued
Friday, 14 August, 2020
    The Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM) has placed the whole of Belgium on yellow alert this Friday with more thunderstorms forecasted to break out throughout the day.

    The alert begins at 10:00 am and ends at 23:00 before midnight. Heavy rainfall is expected locally with accumulations of 10 to 30 liters per square metre.

    The weather is also starting to get be cooler this Friday with maximums of 23 to 29° C, according to the IRM’s latest forecasts.

    In the evening and over night, a few showers will still be possible before the return of generally dry weather.

    Night-time temperatures will be pleasant everywhere, with minimums between 14° C in the south of the country and 19° C in the centre and north.

