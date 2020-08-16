   
Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge University
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 August, 2020
Latest News:
Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge...
Key to containing coronavirus epidemic is now in...
Robert Trump, younger brother of Donald Trump, dies...
Former US ambassador predicted Biden-Harris duo on Belgian...
‘Violent’ storms expected in Belgium on Sunday afternoon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 August 2020
    Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge University
    Key to containing coronavirus epidemic is now in Brussels, experts say
    Robert Trump, younger brother of Donald Trump, dies
    Former US ambassador predicted Biden-Harris duo on Belgian TV in 2017
    ‘Violent’ storms expected in Belgium on Sunday afternoon
    Employers on government talks: look outside of politics if need be
    Code yellow: how Belgian universities will start the school year
    Trouble at the coast: Flemish tourism minister blames Brussels
    The sixth sense of animals
    Covid-19: New prison rule is ‘a breach of human rights’
    Covid-19: New cases down, hospitalisations and deaths increase
    Belarus President speaks with Russia’s Putin about protests
    Weather report: warm Sunday, less heat next week
    The Netherlands advises against non-essential travel to Brussels
    No mad rush to the Belgian coast on Saturday
    Yellow alert for thunderstorms across most of Belgium until midnight
    UN launches $565-million appeal for Lebanon
    Travellers returning from ‘red zones’ no longer need to see a doctor to be tested
    Two Belgian universities in top 100 world ranking
    Thousands of Brits rush home from holiday to bypass sudden quarantine rule
    View more
    Share article:

    Hong Kong Chief Executive breaks ties with Cambridge University

    Sunday, 16 August 2020
    © Belga

    On Saturday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced that she has given up her honorary fellowship of the University of Cambridge’s Wolfson College, following accusations that academic freedom and freedom of expression were violated in her city.

    Lam, who studied at Cambridge, said she was “extremely disappointed” that the college could slander someone based on hearsay rather than facts. “It was difficult to convince myself to keep ties with Wolfson College, so I have returned the title of honorary fellowship,” she wrote on Facebook on Saturday night.

    In her message, she denied claims that she sought to curtail freedoms in Hong Kong, describing such claims as “baseless.”

    Wolfson College had recently shared with Lam its concerns regarding “her commitment to the protection of human rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong following recent events there.”

    Since last year, the college had been under pressure to withdraw the fellowship from the Hong Kong Chief Executive and its board was scheduled to discuss her honorary title in September.

    The Chief Executive, who was designated by Beijing, is one of 11 Chinese and Hong Kong personalities targeted by the U.S. sanctions following Beijing’s late-June decision to impose a draconian national security law in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous territory of China.

    The law tightens China’s control over Hong Kong. Since it took effect, about 20 pro-democracy activists have been arrested, including Jimmy Lai, owner of two newspapers critical of the Chinese regime.

    Legislative candidates have had their candidatures invalidated, and books deemed in violation of the law have been withdrawn from the shelves of libraries and schools in Hong Kong.

    Three renowned university academics have been dismissed after being jailed for their role in the ‘Umbrella Movement,’ a peaceful general mobilisation that paralysed the former British colony for 79 days in 2014, and aroused the anger of Beijing.

    Hong Kong has some of the best universities in Asia, but Beijing has made clear that it sees the city’s education system as one of the main reasons for the pro-democracy movement. The Chinese Government has ordered the Hong Kong authorities to dispense a more “patriotic” education and make sure the national security law is respected.

    The Brussels Times