Ryanair promo makes stopover Charleroi-Zaventem flight cheaper than train

An aggressive 2-day Ryanair sale gave budget-savvy travellers the option to book a flight from Charleroi to Zaventem that went through Barcelona but cost them less than a direct train journey.

The budget carrier pushed a vigorous promotion on social media with the hashtag #RyanairFiverFares releasing 1 million seats for a meagre €5.

The deal opened up the chance for travellers to book two separate flights, one from Charleroi to El Prat in Barcelona and from there to Zaventem, for a total price of €10.

@Ryanair is launching its biggest seat sale of 2020 with fares as low as £5 across 1 million seats, for 48 hrs only. Visit https://t.co/eFlCk5THKa to book flights before midnight, Wednesday, 2 Sep and grab the biggest bargain of 2020 for a getaway in Sep & Oct! #RyanairFiverFares pic.twitter.com/kOVKvfJ8k8 — Cardiff Airport (@Cardiff_Airport) September 1, 2020

In what they called their “biggest sale of 2020,” the airline launched the operation at the beginning of the week and gave travellers 48 hours to book a flight.

The deal, which ended at midnight on Wednesday, meant that it was cheaper to fly out of the country and back in to get from Charleroi to Zaventem than to travel the roughly 50 kilometres by train.

At the time of the sale, the price for one-way rail ticket from Charleroi to Zaventem stood at €17.10, while on Friday, a ticket bought on the same day for the around 2-hour journey cost €23.10.

The sale came as part of efforts by the airline to boost operations in the aftermath of the slump brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which have also seen it give the axe to several jobs and encourage customers to hold on to travel vouchers instead of asking for cash refunds.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times