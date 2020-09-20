   
The British School of Brussels listed as one of the best schools in the world
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 20 September, 2020
Latest News:
Namur spin-off will track coronavirus in the country’s...
Human rights organisations join forces after 40-year separation...
The British School of Brussels listed as one...
Covid-19: More than 100,000 confirmed cases in Belgium...
Gunshots fired in Anderlecht Saturday night...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 20 September 2020
    Namur spin-off will track coronavirus in the country’s wastewater
    Human rights organisations join forces after 40-year separation
    The British School of Brussels listed as one of the best schools in the world
    Covid-19: More than 100,000 confirmed cases in Belgium since day one
    Gunshots fired in Anderlecht Saturday night
    Nominees for European Parliament’s Sakharov Prize announced
    Coronavirus: Rich nations are monopolising vaccines, says Oxfam
    Maggie De Block paves the way for softer social bubble in Belgium
    Islamophobes target women 9 times out of 10
    Trump hails “amazing life” of Justice Ruth Ginsburg
    Von der Leyen’s Revolutionary Cultural Aesthetic
    Covid-19: New cases rise above 1,000 a day on average in Belgium
    Weather expected to take a turn for the worse from Wednesday
    Belgium turns dark orange on European coronavirus map again
    Brussels region minister-president Vervoort goes into self-quarantine
    RTL Belgium turns down FWB financial aid
    Insurance company threatens to drop cycling customers
    New port security system in Antwerp aims to foil drugs traffickers
    Agriculture: Pulses are the perfect crop for Flanders, says institute
    N-VA call for measures to take divorce out of the courts
    View more
    Share article:

    The British School of Brussels listed as one of the best schools in the world

    Sunday, 20 September 2020

    The British School of Brussels (BSB) has been independently ranked as one of the best schools in the world by The Spear’s Schools Index.

    The Spear’s Schools Index, created in partnership with Carfax Education, lists and ranks the best private schools around world. Categorised by region, it covers the world.

    The British School of Brussels is the only school in Belgium to feature in the exclusive list of top 10 in Europe.

    As well as formal criteria such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are ranked on their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and how adequately they prepare students for life beyond academia.

    “Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family will make for their child and that’s why we wanted to create an index that provides a trusted perspective on the very best schools. The impact of a child’s educational experience goes far beyond the academic alone, and for that reason we looked at each school’s unique ethos and how they prepare students for the future, when determining schools that made the cut.” Carfax said in a statement.

    BSB’s Principal Melanie Warnes commented that “BSB has a 50-year strong track record of providing a progressive and holistic education with great exam results for students of all abilities; it is absolutely wonderful to have this recognised.”

    “This is very exciting for us”, added John Knight, Vice-Principal & Head of Secondary School at BSB. “I’m hugely proud as this recognises the wonderful staff and students at the school coming on the back of our extraordinary exam results across all of our three pre-university pathways: A Level, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and BTEC vocational courses”.

    Other notable schools to feature in the top 2020 list include the well-renowned British boarding schools such as Eton College and Harrow School, as well as those further afield, such as Pembroke House in Kenya.

    The Brussels Times