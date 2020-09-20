The British School of Brussels listed as one of the best schools in the world

The British School of Brussels (BSB) has been independently ranked as one of the best schools in the world by The Spear’s Schools Index.

The Spear’s Schools Index, created in partnership with Carfax Education, lists and ranks the best private schools around world. Categorised by region, it covers the world.

The British School of Brussels is the only school in Belgium to feature in the exclusive list of top 10 in Europe.

As well as formal criteria such as academic results and preparation for university entry, schools are ranked on their unique ethos, their reputation both locally and internationally, and how adequately they prepare students for life beyond academia.

“Choosing a school is one of the most important decisions a family will make for their child and that’s why we wanted to create an index that provides a trusted perspective on the very best schools. The impact of a child’s educational experience goes far beyond the academic alone, and for that reason we looked at each school’s unique ethos and how they prepare students for the future, when determining schools that made the cut.” Carfax said in a statement.

BSB’s Principal Melanie Warnes commented that “BSB has a 50-year strong track record of providing a progressive and holistic education with great exam results for students of all abilities; it is absolutely wonderful to have this recognised.”

“This is very exciting for us”, added John Knight, Vice-Principal & Head of Secondary School at BSB. “I’m hugely proud as this recognises the wonderful staff and students at the school coming on the back of our extraordinary exam results across all of our three pre-university pathways: A Level, International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and BTEC vocational courses”.

Other notable schools to feature in the top 2020 list include the well-renowned British boarding schools such as Eton College and Harrow School, as well as those further afield, such as Pembroke House in Kenya.

The Brussels Times