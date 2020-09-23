   
Five arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests ‘absurd’ government negotiations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Latest News:
Five arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests ‘absurd’ government...
Court ruling will allow cities to limit AirBnb...
Coronavirus: United States records over 200,000 deaths...
Covid-19 test should be mandatory before boarding a...
How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Five arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests ‘absurd’ government negotiations
    Court ruling will allow cities to limit AirBnb growth
    Coronavirus: United States records over 200,000 deaths
    Covid-19 test should be mandatory before boarding a plane, IATA says
    How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red zones impacts travellers
    EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines
    Leuven Christmas market will ‘definitely’ take place this year
    Calls for global ceasefire in the face of Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    Coronavirus: Brussels on track to boost daily testing capacity to 9,000
    Tour operator TUI scraps 20% of global winter offer
    ‘Vulgar’: Belgium tells Bart De Wever to watch his language
    Belgium in Brief: A Lot To Talk About
    Man gets year in prison for illegal sale of train and bus tickets at Brussels Airport
    Record number of new Covid-19 cases registered worldwide
    View more
    Share article:

    Five arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests ‘absurd’ government negotiations

    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Credit: Extinction Rebellion Mons/Facebook

    Five members of climate action group Extinction Rebellion were arrested in Brussels yesterday during a protest aimed at party leaders caught up in “absurd” coalition talks for a new federal government.

    As part of a campaign aiming to pile the pressure on political leaders to roll out more ambitious climate policies, the group staged a protest in Rue de la Loi on Tuesday evening.

    Activists deployed a banner reading ‘So what is your plan?’ as they stood outside number 10, which houses the cabinet of the president of the Chamber of Representatives.

    Related News:

     

    The group was targeting party leaders tied up in the last sprint to create a new federal government coalition, following a weekend of tensions which nearly saw the negotiations collapse after one party leader threatened to walk away.

    The latest putting yet another spin on talks that have been ongoing for more than a year.

    “We are in the midst of a climate crisis and despite this, our politicians cannot form a new fully-fledged government, after more than 16 months of negotiating,” an XR spokesperson identified as Christophe told BX1.

    🔴 LIVE. Des négociations se tiennent en ce moment pour former un nouveau gouvernement fédéral. Nous sommes ici au 10 Rue…

    Geplaatst door Extinction Rebellion Belgium op Dinsdag 22 september 2020

    “With our message, we aim to bring attention to the real question during these absurd political times,” he added.

    The five climate campaigners were arrested because they did not request authorisation to protest in Rue de la Loi, on which some of the country’s main political offices, including the office of the prime minister, are located but which is classed as a neutral zone where no protests are allowed.

    “They were administratively arrested in order to identify them and issue them with a sanction (PV),” Ilse Van de keere, spokesperson for the Brussels-Ixelles police zone told The Brussels Times.

    The protest on Tuesday marked the second act by XR targeting Belgian leaders and aiming to hike the pressure on the negotiations.

    On Monday, members of the group targetted the Belgian Royal Palace, where the office of the king are located and tagged it with the same message: ‘What is your plan?’

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times