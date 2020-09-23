   
Brussels court deals blow to Extinction Rebellion over autoshow protest
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 September, 2020
Latest News:
What’s on the agenda for Belgium’s Security Council...
Netherlands turns to Belgium to increase Covid-19 testing...
Brussels court deals blow to Extinction Rebellion over...
Over 500 Covid-19 patients in hospital for the...
ING Belgium implicated in ‘suspect’ financial transactions, leaked...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    What’s on the agenda for Belgium’s Security Council today?
    Netherlands turns to Belgium to increase Covid-19 testing capacity
    Brussels court deals blow to Extinction Rebellion over autoshow protest
    Over 500 Covid-19 patients in hospital for the first time since June
    ING Belgium implicated in ‘suspect’ financial transactions, leaked files reveal
    Brussels primary school closes after staff hit with Covid-19
    Five arrested as Extinction Rebellion protests ‘absurd’ government negotiations
    Court ruling will allow cities to limit AirBnb growth
    Coronavirus: United States records over 200,000 deaths
    Covid-19 test should be mandatory before boarding a plane, IATA says
    How Belgium lifting its travel ban for red zones impacts travellers
    EU summit postponed as Council president Michel quarantines
    Leuven Christmas market will ‘definitely’ take place this year
    Calls for global ceasefire in the face of Covid-19 pandemic
    Belgium turns to Google in bid to rein in coronavirus unemployment
    Some thousand stolen objects recovered by Brussels police
    Belgian mayor clamps down on student bars after packed night out
    Gas at the pump becomes more expensive from Wednesday
    Thalys cuts several trains amid covid losses and red zones
    Oil prices recover despite increasingly nervous market
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels court deals blow to Extinction Rebellion over autoshow protest

    Wednesday, 23 September 2020
    Protesters staged a die-in, poured fake blood on themselves and climbed on vehicles, with a total of 187 arrests made by police. © Belga

    An automobile federation has won a legal case against climate action group Extinction Rebellion (XR) over a protest which saw XR members disrupt an auto show at the start of the year.

    In a win to auto federation Febiac, a Brussels court rejected a request by XR to scrap a financial penalty imposed by the federation on participants of a protest at the Brussels Motor Show in January.

    The climate campaigners had gone ahead with the protest, during which hundreds of XR members stormed the auto salon, pouring fake blood, climbing onto vehicles and staging a die-in amid attendants of what they referred to as a “Salon of Lies.”

    The protest targetted automakers and aimed to call out the industry’s greenwashing of their product in what XR denounced as a repeated attempt to sidestep the urgency of addressing the environmental and climate crises.

    Related News:

     

    After the protest, 185 XR members were arrested from whom Febiac, one of the organisers of the auto show, ultimately demanded a €10 penalty after initially aiming to slap them with a thousand euro fine over the protest which they said had caused €367,829 in damages.

    In its ruling on Wednesday, the court also struck down a request by the climate action group for Febiac to pay €29,000 for “tormenting” and “reckless proceedings,” Het Nieuwsblad reports.

    The court also declined to base its ruling on the legitimacy of the reasoning behind the protest, a central request from XR activists in the case.

    The ruling represents a setback for the activist group for whom disrupting protests at major industry events has become a trademark action.

    XR Belgium members involved in the protest have also been ordered to cover the legal fees for the proceedings, which amount to €2,400.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times