Brussels court deals blow to Extinction Rebellion over autoshow protest

An automobile federation has won a legal case against climate action group Extinction Rebellion (XR) over a protest which saw XR members disrupt an auto show at the start of the year.
In a win to auto federation Febiac, a Brussels court rejected a request by XR to scrap a financial penalty imposed by the federation on participants of a protest at the Brussels Motor Show in January.
The climate campaigners had gone ahead with the protest, during which hundreds of XR members stormed the auto salon, pouring fake blood, climbing onto vehicles and staging a die-in amid attendants of what they referred to as a “Salon of Lies.”
The protest targetted automakers and aimed to call out the industry’s greenwashing of their product in what XR denounced as a repeated attempt to sidestep the urgency of addressing the environmental and climate crises.