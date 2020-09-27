Coronavirus in Numbers: Nearly 1 million deaths...

At least 998,000 persons have died from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) since the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in China first reported the virus in late December 2019, according to a tally done by French news agency AFP, based on official sources, at 11:00 AM GMT on Sunday.

Over 32,915,550 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed since the start of the pandemic, including at least 22,574,500 today considered cured. However, these figures reflect a mere fraction of the real number of infections since some countries only test severe cases, others use tests mainly for contact tracing, and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

On Saturday, 5,529 new deaths and 299,285 new infections were registered worldwide. The countries with the highest death tolls for the day were India (1,124), the United States (871) and Brazil (869).

The country with the highest number of cumulative deaths and infections is the United States, with 204,499 deaths for 7,079,689 detected cases, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. At least 2,750,459 people have been declared cured there.

The group of worst affected countries further includes Brazil (141,406 deaths for 4,717,991 cases), India (94,503 deaths, 5,992,532 cases), Mexico (76,243 deaths, 726,431 cases) and the United Kingdom (41,971 deaths, 429,277 cases).

Peru is the country with the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants – 97 – followed by Belgium (86), Bolivia (67), Spain (67) and Brazil (67).

China (excluding the territories of Hong Kong and Macau) officially reported a cumulative total of 85,351 cases, including 14 new ones between Saturday and Sunday, 4,634 deaths (no new ones) and 80,541 recoveries.

By 11:00 AM GMT on Sunday, Latin America and the Caribbean had 340,421 deaths for 9,163,938 cases, Europe had 229,771 deaths (5,249,793 cases), USA and Canada, 213,801 deaths (7,231,278 cases), Asia, 134,217 deaths (7,863,208 cases), the Middle East, 44,280 deaths (1,921,513 cases), Africa 35,022 deaths (1,454,323 cases), and Oceania, 951 deaths (31,506 cases).

This tally was put together on the basis of data collected by AFP country offices from competent national authorities and information from the WHO. Due to corrections made by authorities or late publication of data, the figures reflecting increases over a given 24-hour period can sometimes differ from those published the day before.

