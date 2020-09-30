Belgium in Brief: New Prime Minister, New Government...

De Croo, incumbent finance minister and member of the Flemish liberal party Open Vld, is Belgium’s new prime minister.
De Croo is set to lead the country’s 7-party Vivaldi coalition of Flemish and Francophone socialists, liberals and greens (spa and PS; MR and Open Vld; Ecolo and Groen) and Flemish Christian democrats (CD&V). Read more.
De Croo may be 44 years old, but it could be said he has been in politics all his life.
His father is Herman De Croo, a lifelong politician who held numerous ministerial posts, sat as speaker of the federal parliament for eight years, chaired his party (then known as simply VLD) and now holds the elder statesman rank of Minister of State.
So you may not have known who he was before, but you certainly should now. Read more.
Future opposition parties N-VA and Vlaams Belang took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to react to the news of Belgium’s new government agreement.
During Belgium’s last elections on 26 May 2019, Flanders voted overwhelmingly to the right, with N-VA obtaining just under 25% of the vote and the far-right Vlaams Belang gaining just over 24%. Read more.
Federal ministers Maggie De Block and Philippe De Backer visited on Tuesday one of the locations where medical equipment for protection against the coronavirus pandemic will be stored.
There are 118 million surgical masks and 27 million FFP2 and KN-95 masks stored in Hoogstraten (in the province of Antwerp). The latter two types of masks offer protection not only to the person wearing the mask but also to the people around them. Read more.