   
Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 30 September, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star...
New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no...
Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’...
‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers...
Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 30 September 2020
    Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star
    New Prime Minister Alexander De Croo ‘has no enemies’, his father says
    Belgium’s new government is ‘resolutely pro-European’
    ‘Virus is just an excuse’: Brussels sex workers angry over sudden prostitution ban
    Eden Hazard will miss upcoming Red Devils matches following latest injury
    Belgium and Slovakia will collaborate in Chovanec death probe
    Belgium’s new government wants to raise minimum pensions to €1,500
    New course on artificial intelligence starts up in Belgium
    Last day to apply for Belgium’s free rail pass
    New Belgian PM banks on unity to ‘get Belgium working again’
    How Covid changed Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: New Prime Minister, New Government
    ‘Coronalert’: how Belgium’s coronavirus tracing app works
    Twitter temporarily suspends Hungarian government’s account
    Colruyt meals delivery service now covers all of Brussels
    Sick, quarantined, tested: which Belgians have been hit by the coronavirus?
    Belgian government will take oath on Thursday morning
    New road rules: How Belgium’s new emergency lanes will work
    ‘Ready to organise the resistance’: Flemish right reacts to government agreement
    Belgium’s new Prime Minister: Who is Alexander De Croo?
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian Burger King wants a Michelin Star

    Wednesday, 30 September 2020
    © Belga
    Burger King is aiming for expansion in Belgium's major cities during 2017.
    © Belga

    In a move nobody was expecting, the CEO of Burger King Belgium has officially launched a campaign to get the much-coveted Michelin Star for the latest creation of the American burger chain.

    In a new advertising campaign containing a letter addressed to inspectors of the Michelin Guide, Kevin Derycke outlines his case for the award for the latest creation – the Master Burger.

    “It is true that at Burger King you will not find silver cutlery, satin tablecloth or parking at the entrance,” explains Derycke. Instead – he adds – you will find absorbent napkins, eating with your hands and a drive-through which means you can take them away “to eat them on a satin tablecloth with silver cutlery if that makes you happy.”

    Credit: Burger King

    This tongue in cheek cry is a world away from the regular entrants to the Michelin guide, which is famous for a little red book rating restaurants from one (very good) to three (exceptional) stars. Awarding Burger King a star in Belgium would add to the 139 stars already awarded in the country, led by the only three-star Hof van Cleve in Kruishoutem in East Flanders.

    Burger King’s Master Burger – according to Derycke – is the representation of “everything we stand for” and eligible for such acclaim. According to the Belgian menu, the burger is available in a Master Angus, and Master Bacon Angus.

    In order to prove it, he calls upon the inspectors to try the food, asking if they have many places in their guide “that can serve exceptional dishes in just five minutes, all guaranteed without having to book three months in advance?”

    Determined to get noticed, the campaign has already been widely shared by the company, appealing to its fanbase by posting on social media and creating a Change.org petition.  The new burger is already available in restaurants.

    Jules Johnston
    The Brussels Times