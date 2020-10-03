   
Climate activists occupy INEOS site at Antwerp Port
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 October, 2020
Latest News:
Climate activists occupy INEOS site at Antwerp Port...
Molenbeek takes stricter coronavirus measures...
Antarctic Peninsula experiences its hottest year in three...
Boris Johnson ‘pretty optimistic’ about post-Brexit deal...
The woman in Orbán’s crosshairs...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    Climate activists occupy INEOS site at Antwerp Port
    Molenbeek takes stricter coronavirus measures
    Antarctic Peninsula experiences its hottest year in three decades
    Boris Johnson ‘pretty optimistic’ about post-Brexit deal
    The woman in Orbán’s crosshairs
    Police bust gang who trafficked in children and forced them to beg
    ‘Delphine effect’: more natural children take to the courts
    New coronavirus infections have plateaued, Belgian epidemiologist says
    ‘Disappearing Wall’ on Brussels Grand Place for 30th anniversary of German reunification
    Espionage: State security raised alarm about seven politicians last year
    Tweets wishing for Donald Trump’s death will be removed, Twitter says
    ‘I think I’m doing very well’: Trump admitted to hospital as a precaution
    WHO will dismiss all those responsible for sexual violence in DRC
    Coronavirus: Number of deaths continues to rise
    Coronavirus: Preventive measures could be with us until next autumn
    Vivaldi government: unelected ministers are a Belgian tradition
    Joe Biden tests negative for Coronavirus
    A post-Brexit trade deal is up to the EU, says Boris Johnson
    Doctors can breach professional secrecy if a patient won’t quarantine
    Europe adopts long-standing sanctions against Belarus
    View more
    Share article:

    Climate activists occupy INEOS site at Antwerp Port

    Saturday, 03 October 2020
    © Belga

    About 150 climate activists on Saturday occupied a site in Antwerp Port where the INEOS petrochemical company plans to produce ethylene and propylene.

    The demonstrators called on the Flemish Government to withdraw its backing from the programme, dubbed “Project One,” and, instead, to support projects with a neutral ecological footprint.

    The protest action was organised by “Ineos Will Fall,” a group made up of Belgian and foreign associations opposed to the project.

    “Ineos Will Fall” sees Project One as “the incarnation par excellence of the poor choices made with regard to the future of Flemish and Belgian industry.” The demonstrators fear the petrochemical giant will use shale gas to produce ethylene and propylene, which are essential for the production of plastic.

    An area covering many hectares is scheduled to be cleared of its forests for the project, and this is the site that was occupied on Saturday by the activists.

    “The extraction, transport and use of shale gas are extremely polluting and have a considerable social and ecological impact on the communities of the areas where it is extracted,” the collective’s spokesperson, Jasmijn Defize, explained.

    “Shale gas fracturing is invariably accompanied by considerable leakage of the powerful greenhouse gas, methane, which has been proved, more and more to be an important factor of global warming,” Defize added.

    “Project One” is currently being studied by the Flemish Government, which has to decide whether or not to grant it an environmental permit. The Region gave a first positive opinion last week.

    After many small actions yielded no effect, the environmental activists decided to go into higher gear by occupying the site earmarked for the new plant, stressing that they intend to stay there “for a long time.”

    The collective’s members also denounce the fact that Flanders will probably subsidise the project. They reject the argument that it will create jobs. “If the Government wishes to invest in job security, it needs to do so in circular businesses and sectors that are climate neutral,” they argue.

    “Citizens are being urged to make eco-gestures, but if governments continue to favour fossil industries and authorise the production of still more plastic, little will change,” one activist said.

    The Brussels Times