   
Coronavirus: record 20,000 cases confirmed in France in last 24 hours
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
    © Belga

    Covid-19 figures are increasingly rapidly in France, with a new daily record of 20,000 confirmed cases in the last 24 hours.

    The number of hospitalised patients also increased slightly to 1,439, another high since May, according to figures released by the Public Health Agency.

    In the past 24 hours, 62 people have died from Covid-19 in France, bringing the total of deaths since the start of the epidemic over 32,500.

    The positivity test rate – measuring the percent testing positive out of all tested – continues to increase and at 10.4% exceeded 10% for the first time.

    Earlier in the week the government shut bars and restaurants in Paris and Marseille. As the cases are mounting in the country, more cities are following suit, with Lyon, Lille, Grenoble and Saint-Etienne becoming zones of maximum alert as of Saturday.

    The Brussels Times