Parents sentenced to prison time after one-year-old baby ingests drugs

The parents of a one-year-old baby were sentenced to jail after they took drugs in front of their baby and the baby took quantities of the drugs laying around.

The baby had been brought into the emergency room at the time, and traces of cocaine and methadone had been found in its stomach.

The father was sentenced to 30 months in jail and was fined €8,000, and the mother received a 14-month suspended sentence and the same fine as the father. For the sentence, she got a five-year suspension, and she also received a three-year suspension for the fine, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

In addition, each of their four kids will receive between €2,000 and €4,000 in compensation.

The parents are no longer in contact with each other, and they were even advised only to see each other for strictly necessary business in the context of the trial.

The father had tried to contact his ex-wife many times after the incident despite a restraining order, and he was charged with stalking during the trial, for which he must serve another eight months.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times