   
Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and...
Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy...
Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher...
‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in...
Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
    Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
    ‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in Antwerp
    Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
    Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to spread
    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now can’t sell alcohol to take away
    Brussels refuses to give up on its Winter Wonders
    Delhaize agrees to early Friday closures amid alcohol sales ban
    Belgium will move clocks to winter time on Sunday
    Covid-19 infections in Flemish residential care centres rise sharply
    Flanders keeps sending all pupils to school full-time
    Carrefour sells its very last single-use grocery bag
    Brussels mayor doesn’t understand why prostitution is allowed again
    Over 2,700 coronavirus patients admitted to hospital in Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Never Meet Your Heroes
    Asymptomatic cases’ only option is quarantine, former Sciensano official says
    Belgium’s second wave is ‘serious, but not yet desperate’, Covid-19 Commissioner says
    Flemish YouTubers fined for gun wielding clown prank
    View more
    Share article:

    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a warning of extreme weather in the country this Wednesday, predicting strong winds between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

    Storm Barbara, which has come to Belgium via the North Sea, has already hit southeast England with bouts of strong wind. According to the RMI, winds of around 80 to 90 km/h in the west, around 80 km/h on the Ardennes peaks and between 60 and 70 to 80 km/h elsewhere should be expected.

    There is code yellow on the coast throughout the day, and for shorter periods in the other provinces of the country, according to the RMI.

    As a result of the predictions, FPS Home Affairs has therefore reactivated the number 1722 in order to not overload the emergency centres 112 and not to make people who are in mortal danger wait.

    The Brussels Times