Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted

Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a warning of extreme weather in the country this Wednesday, predicting strong winds between 11:00 AM and 8:00 PM.

Storm Barbara, which has come to Belgium via the North Sea, has already hit southeast England with bouts of strong wind. According to the RMI, winds of around 80 to 90 km/h in the west, around 80 km/h on the Ardennes peaks and between 60 and 70 to 80 km/h elsewhere should be expected.

There is code yellow on the coast throughout the day, and for shorter periods in the other provinces of the country, according to the RMI.

As a result of the predictions, FPS Home Affairs has therefore reactivated the number 1722 in order to not overload the emergency centres 112 and not to make people who are in mortal danger wait.

The Brussels Times