Brussels among three regions responsible for 60% of Covid-19 hospitalisations

Brussels, together with the provinces of Liège and Hainaut, is responsible for almost 60% of all hospital admissions in Belgium, said Sciensano’s Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Wednesday.

There are now 603 coronavirus patients in Brussels hospitals, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano public health institute. That’s an increase of 38 patients compared to the day before.

Of the 603 patients in hospital, 103 are in intensive care, which is six more than the previous day.

Between 11 and 17 October, almost one in four (23.9%) Brussels inhabitants who got tested for coronavirus, received a positive test result.

Currently, there are almost as many new hospitalisations in the provinces of Liège and Hainaut as in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to Sciensano.

Almost 3,000 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital in Belgium, 486 of whom are in ICU. “These figures are doubling every nine days,” Van Gucht said.

At this rate, Sciensano expects to have at least 1,000 patients in intensive care by the end of October. “Without the measures taken, at this rate, the number of people in intensive care would even rise to 2,000 sometime in the second week of November.”

Jason Spinks & Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times