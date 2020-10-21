   
Brussels among three regions responsible for 60% of Covid-19 hospitalisations
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 21 October, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels among three regions responsible for 60% of...
Belgium comes near bottom of the table for...
Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended...
Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol ...
Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Brussels among three regions responsible for 60% of Covid-19 hospitalisations
    Belgium comes near bottom of the table for NATO spending
    Belgium in Brief: We Should Never Have Ended Up In This Situation
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now allowed to sell alcohol 
    Covid-19: New testing changes cause anger and confusion
    Coronavirus: Belgium nears average of 9,000 cases per day
    Flanders will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    ‘We could have avoided this,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    Brussels and Wallonia hire hundreds of new Covid-19 contact tracers
    Storm on the way: 90 km/h winds and flooding predicted
    Explaining Belgium’s new Covid-19 testing strategy
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
    ‘Exceptional catch’: police seize military-grade weapon arsenal in Antwerp
    Woman (18) kidnapped in Belgium freed by special forces in Germany
    Brussels says public transport isn’t causing infection to spread
    In photos: Brussels streets deserted on first night of coronavirus curfew
    Practical Measures: Takeaways now can’t sell alcohol to take away
    Brussels refuses to give up on its Winter Wonders
    Delhaize agrees to early Friday closures amid alcohol sales ban
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels among three regions responsible for 60% of Covid-19 hospitalisations

    Wednesday, 21 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Brussels, together with the provinces of Liège and Hainaut, is responsible for almost 60% of all hospital admissions in Belgium, said Sciensano’s Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Wednesday.

    There are now 603 coronavirus patients in Brussels hospitals, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano public health institute. That’s an increase of 38 patients compared to the day before.

    Of the 603 patients in hospital, 103 are in intensive care, which is six more than the previous day.

    Related News

     

    Between 11 and 17 October, almost one in four (23.9%) Brussels inhabitants who got tested for coronavirus, received a positive test result.

    Currently, there are almost as many new hospitalisations in the provinces of Liège and Hainaut as in the Brussels-Capital Region, according to Sciensano.

    Almost 3,000 patients with Covid-19 are currently in hospital in Belgium, 486 of whom are in ICU. “These figures are doubling every nine days,” Van Gucht said.

    At this rate, Sciensano expects to have at least 1,000 patients in intensive care by the end of October. “Without the measures taken, at this rate, the number of people in intensive care would even rise to 2,000 sometime in the second week of November.”

    Jason Spinks & Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times