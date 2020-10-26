Belgian funeral staff risk Covid burnout...

Nearly one out of two funeral staff members was on the verge of burn-out in June, according to a new survey by funeral specialist DELA (Draagt Elkanders Lasten) and VUB.
The coronavirus crisis generated physical and mental fatigue among funeral staff, with 19% of the respondents saying they were at risk of burn-out in April. This figure rose to 45% after the peak of the pandemic in June. Increasingly difficult situations, such as the inability to organize the appropriate or desired goodbye, played a marked role in the increase, DELA reports.
A high level of compassion satisfaction – pleasure derived from being able to do your work – helped avoid burnout, according to results. During the first measurement, the level of compassionate satisfaction was extremely high for 69% of funeral employees. It was the same for 54% of respondents during the second measurement.