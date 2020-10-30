Flanders & Wallonia argue over new measures: Reports...

Belgium’s discussions on implementing new coronavirus measures have reportedly hit a snag, as Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (N-VA) and Walloon Minister-President Elio Di Rupo (PS) lock horns over how to proceed.

Di Rupo wants to push ahead following the advice of experts – launching into lockdown or very close – something which prompted a ‘fierce discussion’ with Jambon, according to information obtained by HLN.

The consultative committee has been in meetings since 1:00 PM, with experts warning that discussions could result in strict new measures ranging from restricted movement to the closing of non-essential stores.

Wallonia has already issued threats that it would implement a regional lockdown if new measures are ‘insufficient’, something which Di Rupo is doubling down on during the meeting, according to HLN.

Jules Johnston

The Brussels Times

