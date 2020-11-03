FlixBus suspends services between Belgium, Germany and France

FlixBus, which operates coach routes, is suspending nearly all of its services between Belgium, Germany and France due to the coronavirus crisis.

“We are adapting our network based on national and regional requirements,” the company said on its website. “Depending on the different countries, this means for us to temporarily reduce or hibernate network.”

“At the moment there are only a few FlixBuses to and from Belgium, we have severely limited the offer,” said a spokesperson for FlixBus Benelux.

“We mainly drive between the Netherlands and Belgium” and there are a few connections to London, the spokesperson said.

The company will probably further reduce its offer in the coming weeks, they added, with those connections still in place intended as a basic offer for those who have to travel for essential reasons, as reported in the Gazet Van Antwerpen.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times