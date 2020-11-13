   
Belgium now Europe's 6th worst country for Coronavirus infections
Friday, 13 November, 2020
    Belgium now Europe’s 6th worst country for Coronavirus infections

    Friday, 13 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium has dropped to sixth place on the European list of countries with the highest number of Covid-19 infections per inhabitants on Friday.

    After being at the top of the list for several days at the end of October, Belgium is now in sixth place, according to the most recent data from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

    With 903 confirmed cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past two weeks, Belgium has now dropped below France (941/100,000), and does slightly better than Austria (901/100,000).

    “The number of infections halves every seven days,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Friday.

    “If this trend continues, we can expect to have around 1,000 infections a day somewhere around the beginning of December,” he said, adding that the decrease occurs in all age groups and all provinces.

    Europe’s hardest-hit country is currently the Czech Republic (1,331 cases/100,000 inhabitants), closely followed by Luxembourg (1,312/100,000).

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times