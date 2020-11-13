   
Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian police will check one in three drivers...
Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed...
KBC CEO: Government ‘too lavish’ with Covid aid...
Deconfinement: No decision in the next 2 weeks...
Natural herd immunity would take ‘inhuman death toll’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 November 2020
    Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021
    Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed group, Crisis Centre urges
    KBC CEO: Government ‘too lavish’ with Covid aid to business
    Deconfinement: No decision in the next 2 weeks says Health Minister
    Natural herd immunity would take ‘inhuman death toll’ in Belgium
    Belgium’s average temperatures hiked for second time in a decade
    Belgium in Brief: Is A US Study Relevant In Belgium? 
    Ghent court orders extradition of accused ETA terrorist
    Belgium now Europe’s 6th worst country for coronavirus infections
    ‘Not comparable’: Flemish hospitality sector disagrees with American Covid-19 study
    ‘Sorry, we cannot cope’: Belgian hospital chief rebukes calls for Christmas relaxations
    Government starts legal action against face mask suppliers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee
    Maybe ‘two cuddle contacts before Christmas,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Wolf suspected in deadly attack on border collie in Limburg
    Belgian hospitals record lowest number of new Covid-19 patients since 19 October
    More info needed on vaccines before planning can start, warns De Croo
    Children ‘not spared’ from Covid-19 infection: study
    Government support kept associations alive during pandemic
    Brexit: UK ‘determined to reach agreement’ with EU
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021

    Friday, 13 November 2020
    © BELGA PHOTO PAUL/HENRI VERLOOY

    Belgium will set a quote for yearly traffic checks as it aims to cut back on the number of deadly accidents on its roads to get in line with an EU objective.

    Traffic police will be tasked with checking one out of three drivers on an annual basis, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden’s general policy note.

    “Police will prioritise targeting offences which can be the cause of deadly or serious accidents, namely speeding, driving under the influence (drugs and alcohol), distractions (using mobile phones while driving) or the inadequate use of safety equipment (such as not wearing a safety belt or incorrectly using child seats…)”

    Related News:

     

    Verlinden said that the aim of the new traffic check quotas were to get Belgium in line with an EU-wide objective to cut down road deaths by half by 2030 — a goal which she says still “far” beyond the country’s reach.

    “Besides, police services record nearly 48,000 light or serious injuries resulting from road accidents each year. This also rightly explains why road safety remains one of the main concerns among the Belgian population.”

    Other elements to improve road safety include wider use of technologies —such as automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras and the digital processing of traffic checks and offences—, supporting regional road safety policy and the revision and simplifaction of the traffic code.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times