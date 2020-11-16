Covid-19 autopsies reveal two Belgian patients did not die of virus

Belgian researchers conducting autopsies on dozens of Covid-19 patients have found that at least two did not die of the virus, in findings which shed new light into the understanding of the disease on the body.

Since April, teams from the University of Hasselt (UHasselt) and the local Jessa hospital have been asking families’ permission to conduct post-mortems on patients recorded as having died from Covid-19.

The first round of results of the minimally invasive autopsies (MIA) on 18 bodies found no evidence to support the theory that they had died from the virus.

The cause of death for both patients was listed as having been “severe Covid-19 pneumonia,” leading researchers to reject it as the cause of death.

Lead researcher, Prof. Dr. Janneke Cox., said that the study, and in particular the post-mortem analysis of organ tissue, could enrich medical understanding of Covid-19 and contribute to research on treatment.

The MIAs the teams employ consist of a CT scan followed by an examination of various organ tissues obtained through biopsies.

Researchers said that on the first round of their study, 83% of their autopsies yielded new clinical information which had not been detected while the patient was alive, shedding new light on the patients’ condition at the time they contracted the virus.

The findings listed included a heart condition in four patients or bacterial pneumonia in another. In 28% of cases, the results led to changes to the cause of death put on record, TVL news reports.

For each patient, the team of researchers pored over patients’ clinical files and results of their radiology, microbiology and histology, or tissue, analysis and found that, in 56% of cases, the latter provided the most significant clinical information.

“These figures show that it makes sense to perform MIAs on Covid-19 patients,” Dr. Cox said. “Even in the high-tech setting of our country, where we have extensive diagnostic resources, MIAs can provide important clinical insights on the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times