   
Coronavirus: Over 100 march in anti-curfew protest in Liège
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 18 November, 2020
Latest News:
Ombudsman calls for protection for federal whistle-blowers...
Belgium in Brief: Are We Giving Up On...
Netherlands wants negative coronavirus test for incoming travellers...
New rules for drones, including registration for hobbyists...
No clear explanation for slowing drop in Belgium’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    Ombudsman calls for protection for federal whistle-blowers
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Giving Up On 2020?
    Netherlands wants negative coronavirus test for incoming travellers
    New rules for drones, including registration for hobbyists
    No clear explanation for slowing drop in Belgium’s Covid-19 figures, crisis centre says
    Coronavirus: Over 100 march in anti-curfew protest in Liège
    Belgian Twitter flooded with cat photos to raise awareness of child abuse
    Staying locked down could save 2021, intensive care boss urges
    Electrabel stops investing in prolonging nuclear plants
    Belgium adapts quarantine rules as asymptomatic tests resume
    Brussels banishes Coca-Cola sign from Place De Brouckère
    Coronavirus infections in Belgium continue to drop
    Investigation into email threat against Flemish minister
    Hungary and Poland threaten to block funding for EU’s recovery plan
    Belgium’s businesses fear Brexit crisis on top of Covid-19
    Belgium will not reach its renewable energy goal for 2020
    Leuven Leopold II statue moved to Town Hall basement
    ‘Typically’ entangled Belgian politics caused preventable Covid-19 deaths
    Luxembourg prepares for new lockdown
    French radio sorry for saying the Queen died
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Over 100 march in anti-curfew protest in Liège

    Wednesday, 18 November 2020
    Credit: AnonymeCitoyen/Twitter

    Over one hundred demonstrators took to the streets of Liège on Tuesday in defiance and protest of the regional coronavirus curfew.

    Police said around 150 demonstrators spilt into the streets of the Walloon city after 10:00 PM, the moment where the region’s late-night curfew kicks in.

    The demonstrators gathered on the left bank of the Meuse river and marched in the direction of the city centre, on the opposite river bank.

    Related News:

     

    Footage shared on social media showed protesters, many wearing masks, marching through the city with signs and lit-up smoke grenades, in a sporadic and leaderless demonstration aimed at the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions seen as “antidemocratic.”

    Demonstrators also aimed to underscore the need for better financing of the country’s health care sector as well as to draw attention to the impacts of a new round of restrictions on citizens’ mental health, according to local media.

    The demonstration unfolded peacefully with police standing by and reporting no arrests by the time the demonstrators dispersed, at around 11:30 PM.

    Both Wallonia and Brussels imposed a late-night (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM) coronavirus curfew in late October, deciding to tighten the nationwide curfew, in application still only in Flanders, which kicks in at midnight.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times