Coronavirus: Over 100 march in anti-curfew protest in Liège

Footage shared on social media showed protesters, many wearing masks, marching through the city with signs and lit-up smoke grenades, in a sporadic and leaderless demonstration aimed at the imposition of Covid-19 restrictions seen as “antidemocratic.”
Demonstrators also aimed to underscore the need for better financing of the country’s health care sector as well as to draw attention to the impacts of a new round of restrictions on citizens’ mental health, according to local media.
The demonstration unfolded peacefully with police standing by and reporting no arrests by the time the demonstrators dispersed, at around 11:30 PM.
Both Wallonia and Brussels imposed a late-night (10:00 PM – 6:00 AM) coronavirus curfew in late October, deciding to tighten the nationwide curfew, in application still only in Flanders, which kicks in at midnight.