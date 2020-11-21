   
Belgian purchases of second homes in Spain soar
Saturday, 21 November, 2020
    Belgian purchases of second homes in Spain soar

    Saturday, 21 November 2020

    Belgians bought more second homes in Spain in the first three quarters of this year than in the whole of 2019, L’Echo reports.

    Quoting the latest statistics from Spain, the Belgian business daily noted that sales plunged in the second quarter, when borders were closed due to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, with just 475 purchases finalised by Belgian buyers, a 44% drop compared to the first quarter.

    However, after borders reopened and air travel resumed, there was a rush on Spanish real estate in summer, and no fewer than 961 secondary homes were bought up by Belgians between July and September.

    As a result, Spanish notaries public registered a total of 2,283 secondary homes acquired by Belgians during the first nine months of the year, an average of eight per day.

    While this was more than the 2019 figure, it was still way below the 2018 boom when Belgian purchases of a home in the Spanish sun topped the symbolic bar of 4,000 units.

