   
Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Latest News:
Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent...
Report: AI offers new malicious opportunities for criminals...
Sugar baron dethrones AB InBev director as richest...
First Europeans could be vaccinated by end of...
PCR-tests, rapid tests, self-tests: how Belgium’s new testing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent
    Report: AI offers new malicious opportunities for criminals
    Sugar baron dethrones AB InBev director as richest Belgian
    First Europeans could be vaccinated by end of December, von der Leyen says
    PCR-tests, rapid tests, self-tests: how Belgium’s new testing strategy works
    New generation hearing aid ‘listens’ to your brain waves
    Joe Biden to pick U.S. first female treasury secretary: ‘good news’ for the world economy
    Belgium in Brief: Doing Better Than Our Neighbours
    Retailers hit brakes on Black Friday as bpost struggles under flood of parcels
    EU Budget: Take it to court, Commission president tells Poland and Hungary
    Bpost now offers ‘local collection’ service to retailers
    Covid-19 spread now slower in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    VUB professor faces execution in Iran
    Protests over Brussels plan to buy up Brabant farmland
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations drop below 5,000
    What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?
    Belgium facing flood of bankruptcies, sectors warn
    Two Brussels testing sites to offer Covid-19 screening to travellers
    Over 700,000 people are homeless in Europe
    Port companies warn workers against working with drug dealers
    View more
    Share article:

    Postman stumbles across woman’s lifeless body in Ghent

    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    © Belga

    An investigation has been launched after a postman stumbled upon the lifeless body of a woman in central Ghent in the early hours of Wednesday.

    The postman found the body lying on the ground at around 5:30 AM in Notarisstraat, a small street near the pedestrian centre of the student city.

    Police and the emergency response services were called to the sight of the discovery but said it was too late to do anything.

    The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain so far unclear, with prosecutors saying that an investigation has been launched.

    “We can confirm that it is a woman’s body, but her identity is not yet known,” prosecutors told De Standaard.

    A forensic team arrived to inspect the site but said that no further information could be revealed at this time, adding that the woman had been identified and that her family was notified.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times