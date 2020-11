A man from Waremme, in the province of Liège, was arrested after making a death threat to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“I’m going to get the first page of the newspapers,” the man said in an e-mail to the Prime Minister. “I will not do it alone. I’m waiting for you, De Croo.”

The man was arrested by the anti-terrorist section of the federal police, various media report.

The man, who is a contractor according to Het Nieuwsblad, reportedly complained about the coronavirus measures in place, which had severe effects on his company.

Belgium is currently in its second lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19. The lockdown includes far-reaching measures like the closing of non-essential shops and mandatory teleworking where possible.

Belgium is set to re-evaluate its current measures at a Consultative Committee meeting on Friday. Here’s what’s on the agenda.

