   
Cargo plane escapes crash after botched take-off in Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 27 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium ranks in top 3 of most Covid-19...
‘Green Friday’: social economy federation’s push against Black...
Trial begins in Antwerp over attack on Iranian...
Belgium in Brief: Will Covid Steal Christmas?...
Cargo plane escapes crash after botched take-off in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 27 November 2020
    Belgium ranks in top 3 of most Covid-19 deaths in Europe
    ‘Green Friday’: social economy federation’s push against Black Friday
    Trial begins in Antwerp over attack on Iranian opposition
    Belgium in Brief: Will Covid Steal Christmas?
    Cargo plane escapes crash after botched take-off in Brussels Airport
    UK to introduce new measures targeting Google and Facebook’s dominance
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator travels to London as talks continue
    No Christmas Eve curfew? Elio Di Rupo hints at relaxation
    New defence chief: Military faces ‘gigantic challenge’
    Belgium could reopen non-essential shops ahead of Christmas, top official says
    Don’t relax lockdown measures yet, Belgian hospitals warn
    Coronavirus: intensive care patients approach 1,000 mark as all indicators drop
    Pandemic: 25 years of progress lost as women take on most of the work
    Brexit: UK government writes to expats about their future
    EuroMillions: After massive 120 million euro jackpot, winner keeps his promises
    Coronavirus: Antibody retention varies from patient to patient, study finds
    Don’t ruin 4 weeks of progress in 4 days, Belgian PM warns
    Only 7% of red-zone returnees got tested for Covid-19 in October
    Bpost will start delivering packages on Sunday
    View more
    Share article:

    Cargo plane escapes crash after botched take-off in Brussels Airport

    Friday, 27 November 2020
    © Belga

    A major accident was avoided in Brussels Airport on Thursday after a cargo airplane was forced to make an emergency landing following a faulty take-off.

    The tyres of eight landing wheels burst as the Spain-bound DHL plane screeched back onto the paved lane, coming to a stop merely 300 metres before the end of the runway.

    Pilots encountered technical problems as they attempted to depart the airport in Zaventem at around 6:30 PM on Thursday.

    “They only managed to lift the aircraft’s nose off of the ground when taking off,” DHL representative Freek De Witte told HLN.

    Noticing that the speed they were going at still allowed it, they quickly decided to abort take-off and engage in an emergency landing.

    “Eventually, the aircraft came to a stop at 300 metres before the end of the runway,” De Witte added.

    The fire department had to be called on-site to cool-off the tires, which overheated significantly during the difficult landing manoeuvre, causing the take-off strip to shut until late at night.

    “During such a braking feat, the aircraft’s tyres absorb all the impact, energy and heat, which explains the eight busted [tyres],” he said.

    An investigation has been launched by the Air Accident Investigation Unit, a federal agency managed by the transports ministry, with De Witte saying that the cause of the problem remained unclear.

    Gabriela Galindo
    The Brussels Times