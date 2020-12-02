Weather report: Belgium will see more snowfall this week

Belgium is expected to see snowfall in the coming days, according to a forecast by Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Wednesday afternoon will remain grew, with the sky possibly clearing up in the west of the country. Maximum temperatures will vary from 2 degrees Celsius in the Ardennes to 8 degrees at the seaside.

Snow could fall as early as Wednesday evening, with minimum temperatures varying from 0 to 5 degrees.

Thursday will be overcast with rain, and snow is expected in the High Fens and in the south, where the snow could accumulate up to several centimetres. Temperatures between 1 and 7 degrees are expected, with gusts of wind of up to 50 kilometres per hour.

More snow is expected on Friday morning, while the sky will clear up as the day progresses, with wind gusts of around 75 km/h announced.

Belgium saw its first snowfall of the year on Monday evening in the province of Liège, near the German border, as well as in the High Fens.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times