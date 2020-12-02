Weather report: Belgium will see more snowfall this week
Credit: Belga
Belgium is expected to see snowfall in the coming days, according to a forecast by Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).
Wednesday afternoon will remain grew, with the sky possibly clearing up in the west of the country. Maximum temperatures will vary from 2 degrees Celsius in the Ardennes to 8 degrees at the seaside.
Snow could fall as early as Wednesday evening, with minimum temperatures varying from 0 to 5 degrees.
Thursday will be overcast with rain, and snow is expected in the High Fens and in the south, where the snow could accumulate up to several centimetres. Temperatures between 1 and 7 degrees are expected, with gusts of wind of up to 50 kilometres per hour.