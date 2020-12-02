   
Third wolf in two months gets hit by car in Limburg
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 December, 2020
Latest News:
Third wolf in two months gets hit by...
Belgium allows shopping with two for ‘important’ purchases...
Dutch police arrest fleeing Belgian driver with €1.2...
Several injured after after explosion near Liège train...
Nearly 1 in 3 Black Friday sales were...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Third wolf in two months gets hit by car in Limburg
    Belgium allows shopping with two for ‘important’ purchases
    Dutch police arrest fleeing Belgian driver with €1.2 million in cash
    Several injured after after explosion near Liège train station
    Nearly 1 in 3 Black Friday sales were misleading, consumer organisation warns
    Guests ‘already had Covid-19,’ organiser of Brussels sex party says
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine
    Essential pandemic workers honoured with ‘hero forests’ in Flanders
    Organised crime will target vaccines, warns Interpol
    Weather report: Belgium will see more snowfall this week
    Eurobank: Cash still popular for payments, but less than ever
    Belgium will start vaccinating population from 5 January
    MEPs call for European ‘right to disconnect’ from work
    Belgium in Brief: You Can’t Gather With 25 People
    Small Christmas celebrations ‘best guarantee’ for new relaxations, says Van Gucht
    Apple hit by ‘slow phones’ lawsuit in Belgium and Spain
    EuroMillions jackpot increases to record €200 million
    Two more people at Brussels’ sex party invoked diplomatic immunity
    ‘We can’t fail the vaccine stage’, opposition leader warns
    Worldwide crackdown on money laundering ‘mules’: 422 arrests
    View more
    Share article:

    Third wolf in two months gets hit by car in Limburg

    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    A wolf was hit by a car in Oudsbergen in the province of Limburg on Wednesday morning.

    A police patrol was driving when the car in front of them hit the wolf. “The police could still avoid the animal, but the car behind them could not,” VRT reports. The wolf subsequently disappeared into the surrounding nature.

    Police then notified the Flemish Nature and Forest Agency and the Nature Help Centre, prompting a search for the wolf involving a drone linked to a thermal camera, as well as tracking dogs.

    Related News

     

    The wolf was not found, and the search party presumes it is still alive.

    It is the third wolf to be hit by a car in Limburg in a few months time, according to VRT. The previous two were cubs of ‘wolf couple’ August and Noëlla. Both cubs lost their lives in the accidents.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times