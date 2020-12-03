   
€250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
Latest News:
€250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to...
New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes...
Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in...
Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab,...
LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    €250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 
    New cycling lane aims to reduce car commutes into Brussels
    Covid-19: over 1 billion people could live in poverty by 2030, UN warns
    Teachers should get priority access to Covid-19 jab, Flemish minister says
    LGBTQ organisation worried about MEP’s ‘dramatic outing’ after Brussels sex party
    20kg tumour removed from woman who put off hospital visit
    Brussels reaches agreement on kilometre tax for drivers
    Criticism of Bpost: A mail carrier answers back
    Care homes, healthcare, hospitals: Belgium’s vaccination order explained
    Parliament committee does not trust EU agency on reporting of pushbacks at Greek border
    7 in 10 Belgians will apply coronavirus Christmas rules, study shows
    Brussels food market will house largest solar panel installation in EU
    Belgium in Brief: Who Will Get Vaccinated?
    Stay of execution for VUB professor jailed in Iran
    Belgium reveals coronavirus vaccination strategy
    Vaccine Safety: I told my mum to get the vaccine, says UK expert
    Nature: The problem of dogs off the leash
    Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at 11:30 AM
    Wheelchairs given full access to new Brussels station, but not the trains
    Third coronavirus wave would be ‘catastrophic’ for Brussels hospitals
    View more
    Share article:

    €250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 

    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    A Dutchman has been hit with a hefty fine after he was caught breaking the curfew in Belgium when he crossed the border to refuel his car in the early hours of the morning.

    The events, which happened last weekend, saw the man stopped by the police and charged €250 last weekend, the standard fine for anyone found to not be obeying the rules, Eindhovens Dagblad reports.

    According to reports, the man said he did not know the curfew began at midnight in Flanders, and despite seeing a sign at the border, “you can’t read it at 80 kilometres per hour.”

    Related News

     

    This, he said, was the “poor communication of the municipalities,” adding that he did not understand why Belgians can go shop in the Netherlands, but he faced a fine for refuelling his car.

    “I do not think that at two o’clock in the morning I am immediately putting public health at risk,” he added.

    Both the Belgian and Dutch authorities have called on their citizens to not cross the border for non-essential reasons. After a stay in Belgium, Dutch citizens are asked to quarantine for ten days when back in the Netherlands.

    Belgium, in turn, asks travellers from the Netherlands to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and quarantine if asked, but only if they are on Belgian territory for longer than 48 hours.

    The Brussels Times