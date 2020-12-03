€250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 

A Dutchman has been hit with a hefty fine after he was caught breaking the curfew in Belgium when he crossed the border to refuel his car in the early hours of the morning.

The events, which happened last weekend, saw the man stopped by the police and charged €250 last weekend, the standard fine for anyone found to not be obeying the rules, Eindhovens Dagblad reports.

According to reports, the man said he did not know the curfew began at midnight in Flanders, and despite seeing a sign at the border, “you can’t read it at 80 kilometres per hour.”

Related News

This, he said, was the “poor communication of the municipalities,” adding that he did not understand why Belgians can go shop in the Netherlands, but he faced a fine for refuelling his car.

“I do not think that at two o’clock in the morning I am immediately putting public health at risk,” he added.

Both the Belgian and Dutch authorities have called on their citizens to not cross the border for non-essential reasons. After a stay in Belgium, Dutch citizens are asked to quarantine for ten days when back in the Netherlands.

Belgium, in turn, asks travellers from the Netherlands to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and quarantine if asked, but only if they are on Belgian territory for longer than 48 hours.

The Brussels Times