€250 fine for Dutchman who crossed border to refuel 

This, he said, was the “poor communication of the municipalities,” adding that he did not understand why Belgians can go shop in the Netherlands, but he faced a fine for refuelling his car.
“I do not think that at two o’clock in the morning I am immediately putting public health at risk,” he added.
Both the Belgian and Dutch authorities have called on their citizens to not cross the border for non-essential reasons. After a stay in Belgium, Dutch citizens are asked to quarantine for ten days when back in the Netherlands.
Belgium, in turn, asks travellers from the Netherlands to fill out the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and quarantine if asked, but only if they are on Belgian territory for longer than 48 hours.