   
'Significantly' fewer pupils in quarantine than in September
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    'Significantly' fewer pupils in quarantine than in September
    ‘Significantly’ fewer pupils in quarantine than in September

    Thursday, 03 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The number of students (and staff members) currently quarantined is significantly lower than in September, the Office for Birth and Childhood (ONE) of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation said on Thursday.

    During the week of 16-22 November, 746 cases of Covid-19 at school were reported to the School Health Promotion (PSE) teams, including 532 cases among primary and secondary school students.

    “These figures are an increase compared to the previous week, and are close to those of the third week of September,” the institution said.

    However, the institution indicated that the seven-day incidence (number of infections per 100,000 people) is lower than the incidence in the general population.

    “The PSE teams currently have less tracing to do and are using the time to organise vaccination sessions and priority health check-ups and screenings.”

    The Brussels Times