Brawl in Zaventem leaves one dead, several injured...

A brawl in an empty building in Zaventem on Thursday evening left one man dead and several injured.

“We were notified immediately after the event, and we searched the neighbourhood for an offender, or offenders,” said Gilles Blondeau of the Halle-Vilvoorde prosecutor’s office, “but no one could be arrested as a suspect.”

That search included a police helicopter, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

The prosecutor’s office sent a medical examiner and a lab to the scene. It has also summoned an investigative judge for murder, attempted murder, and deliberate beatings and injuries against strangers.

As for the victim, “initially it appears to be a stabbing,” Blondeau said according to VRT, “but an autopsy on the victim will bring clarity later.”

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times