   
Crisis Centre urges Sinterklaas to be careful this weekend
Friday, 04 December, 2020
    Crisis Centre urges Sinterklaas to be careful this weekend

    Friday, 04 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Crisis Centre has urged Sinterklaas, his helpers, and all parents and children to respect the coronavirus measures this weekend, when the presents will be delivered.

    “We are on the eve of a very important and exciting weekend for the children. After all, they are expecting a visit from Sinterklaas,” Yves Stevens of the Crisis Centre said during a press conference on Friday.

    “For many households, this usually involves family gatherings. But in the current circumstances, such meetings are unwise, and they are not allowed either,” he said.

    Stevens stressed that the rules about social gatherings should be respected at all times, and that only one chosen close contact can enter your home.

    “Outdoors, you can gather with a maximum of four people, but the social distancing rules still apply, also for Sinterklaas,” he added.

    “However, we firmly believe that Sinterklaas will succeed in getting the presents to all children in time, despite all these rules,” Stevens said.

    Additionally, he stressed that everyone’s behaviour this weekend, and the rest of this month will determine how hopeful the new year can be started.

    “We have a collective goal: 2021 must be better than 2020,” Stevens said. “To achieve that, we must not undo the efforts we have made in recent weeks. We are on the right track, and we do not want to start the New Year with a new wave.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times