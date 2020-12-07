   
Weather report: snow expected across Belgium in the coming days
Monday, 07 December, 2020
Weather report: snow expected across Belgium in the coming days
    Weather report: snow expected across Belgium in the coming days

    Monday, 07 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More snow is expected to fall across Belgium in the coming days, according to a report by Belgium’s Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The RMI predicts a cloudy to overcast sky for Monday afternoon, and even some fog, though the sky may temporarily clear up in some places. Snow could fall in the Ardennes today, with maximum temperatures varying from 0 to 1 degree Celsius in the Ardennes to 5 degrees along the coast.

    Monday evening and night will be very cloudy, with fog and fog banks forming in certain places, with snow expected in the south-east of the country towards the end of the night, with temperatures between -2 and 2 degrees.

    The chance of snow continues on Tuesday in the Ardennes, whill maximum temperatures could reach 5 degrees. The temperature is expect to get milder from Friday onwards, though there will be rain.

    The first snow of the year in Belgium fell last week in the province of Liège.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times