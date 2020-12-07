   
Flemish restaurants offer cheap takeaway menus for holidays
Monday, 07 December, 2020
    Illustration picture. Credit: Belga

    Twenty-eight community restaurants in Flanders launched a digital platform on Monday for affordable take-away menus during the holidays.

    Fourteen organisations in Flanders, which together account for 28 restaurants, are joining forces with the project buurtopjebord.be, where they bundle their takeaways menus during the holidays.

    With this initiative, the neighbourhood restaurants want to offer customers tasty and affordable dishes and festive menus.

    In normal conditions, community restaurants provide affordable meals for local people, focussing on employing people who have little or no opportunities on the regular labour market, and giving them a meaningful job and guidance.

    “Our employees are also affected by the compulsory closure of the hospitality industry,” said Linde Brewaeys of HERW!N, the collective of the custom-made businesses to which the community restaurants also belong.

    “With the launch of buurtopjebord.be, we are once again giving them meaningful work. Social contact, the work structure and the higher income give them back their self-confidence,” she added.

    More than 150 employees work at the twenty-eight participating community restaurants.

