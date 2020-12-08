Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January

Additionally, they will be able to schedule their leave days themselves, within four months of the birth.
Currently, employees retain their pay during the first three days of their paternity leave, after which they fall back on a benefit allowance. From 2021, they will also be able to receive that allowance on the additional days of leave.
In its coalition agreement, the De Croo government already stated that it wanted to increase paternity leave, as they stated the measure promotes emancipation and equality between women and men.
By contrast, however, maternity leave in Belgium lasts 15 weeks, and can be extended to 17 or 19 weeks, depending on the situation.