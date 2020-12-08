   
Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 08 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from...
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim...
William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine...
Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off...
Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January
    Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine is ‘safe and effective,’ interim results confirm
    William Shakespeare (81) gets his Covid vaccine
    Lockdown partygoers in Wallonia busted after setting off fireworks
    Bpost resumes delivering all packages at home
    No return to campus before February for Francophone universities in Belgium
    Brexit: EU and UK agree to fully implement Withdrawal Agreement
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet early on 18 December
    ING bank closes over 60 offices in Belgium
    Brexit deal ‘looking very, very difficult’, Boris Johnson warns
    Night trains could connect Brussels to Paris and Berlin in 2023
    Belgian butchers know your 30 person order is probably illegal
    Belgian PM reminds Boris Johnson that Pfizer vaccine is ‘Made in Europe’
    Chinese Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine is 97% effective, Bio Farma says
    Mysterious monolith spotted on Belgian potato field
    Belgium in Brief: No, You Still Can’t Have A Sex Party
    STIB offers to broadcast Christmas wishes through Brussels
    Flemish universities remain in code red through February
    Cars partially allowed back in Bois de la Cambre in compromise deal
    Relaxations over Christmas would start Belgium’s third wave, warns Van Ranst
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium extends paternity leave by 5 days from 1 January

    Tuesday, 08 December 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    On Tuesday, Belgium’s Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs has given the official go-ahead for the extension of paternity leave.

    From 1 January 2021, leave for fathers will be increased from the 10 days it is now, to 15 days. The 15 days can be taken separately or in a row as well as split up to up to 30 half-days.

    From 2023, it will be extended with another five days, to a total of 20. The extension will apply to employees as well as to self-employed workers and civil servants.

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, they will be able to schedule their leave days themselves, within four months of the birth.

    Currently, employees retain their pay during the first three days of their paternity leave, after which they fall back on a benefit allowance. From 2021, they will also be able to receive that allowance on the additional days of leave.

    In its coalition agreement, the De Croo government already stated that it wanted to increase paternity leave, as they stated the measure promotes emancipation and equality between women and men.

    By contrast, however, maternity leave in Belgium lasts 15 weeks, and can be extended to 17 or 19 weeks, depending on the situation.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times