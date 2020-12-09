   
Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed to 20 January
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 09 December, 2020
Latest News:
Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed...
Brussels-North police zone will test bodycams from January...
Allow religious services with 15 people, Justice Minister...
EU drugs agency hit by cyberattack...
Brussels Park-and-Ride car parks to no longer be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed to 20 January
    Brussels-North police zone will test bodycams from January
    Allow religious services with 15 people, Justice Minister proposes
    EU drugs agency hit by cyberattack
    Brussels Park-and-Ride car parks to no longer be free
    Belgium steps up cocaine trade fight with Port of Antwerp bans, prosecutor
    Man driving truck with Nazi symbols arrested for arson in asylum centre
    Police warns of Covid-19 scam involving fake nurses
    Four KU Leuven researchers win EU grants of up to €5 million
    How Brussels’ generalised 30 km/h zone will work
    Body found in Brussels pond
    Belgium’s mysterious potato field monolith disappears
    Coronavirus figures rise in several provinces, Crisis Centre warns
    All remaining mink in the Netherlands have been culled
    Belgium to study hairdressers’ impact on Covid-19 spread
    Brussels 30 km/h zone will be enforced from January 1
    Painting hanging in council office is Baroque masterpiece
    Companies urged to organise end-of-year activities online
    Belgium in Brief: Move Over Beyoncé, We Have Wilmès
    Children and teenagers make up more than 1 in 10 of all coronavirus patients
    View more
    Share article:

    Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed to 20 January

    Wednesday, 09 December 2020
    Credit: Credit: SMicholt/Twitter

    The criminal court of Liège decided to postpone the continuation of the trial of the six men prosecuted after the deaths of toddler Mawda during a police chase to 20 January.

    The defence requested for the pleadings to be postponed in Liège, while other debates are continuing in Mons for the greater part of the case.

    2-year-old Mawda, an Iraqi-Kurdish toddler, was killed by a stray bullet of a policeman in 2018, during a chase that took place between the police and a van transporting over 20 migrants, including Mawda, her older brother, and her parents.

    Related News:

     

    In Liège, on Wednesday morning, during the investigation of the part of the case relating only to trafficking in human beings, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for the six defendants to be sentenced to between 18 months and 5 years’ imprisonment.

    The hearings resumed briefly on Wednesday afternoon, but the defence lawyers requested for their oral arguments to be postponed, as they wish to await the outcome of the debates currently taking place in Mons.

    The court decided to postpone the continuation of the trial until 20 January.

    The Brussels Times