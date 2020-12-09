Liège trial over death of Kurdish toddler postponed to 20 January

The criminal court of Liège decided to postpone the continuation of the trial of the six men prosecuted after the deaths of toddler Mawda during a police chase to 20 January.

The defence requested for the pleadings to be postponed in Liège, while other debates are continuing in Mons for the greater part of the case.

2-year-old Mawda, an Iraqi-Kurdish toddler, was killed by a stray bullet of a policeman in 2018, during a chase that took place between the police and a van transporting over 20 migrants, including Mawda, her older brother, and her parents.

In Liège, on Wednesday morning, during the investigation of the part of the case relating only to trafficking in human beings, the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office asked for the six defendants to be sentenced to between 18 months and 5 years’ imprisonment.

The hearings resumed briefly on Wednesday afternoon, but the defence lawyers requested for their oral arguments to be postponed, as they wish to await the outcome of the debates currently taking place in Mons.

The court decided to postpone the continuation of the trial until 20 January.

