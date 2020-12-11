UK shortens quarantine period for arrivals to 10 days

Travellers arriving in the United Kingdom will only have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14 from Monday, as the UK shortened the mandatory self-isolation period.

The shortened self-isolation period will apply to people entering the UK after coming from a high-risk country as well as people who have been in contact with a person with a confirmed coronavirus infection.

For England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, the change takes effect on Monday. In Wales, it was already the policy.

“After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to ten,” the four UK chief medical officers (CMOs) said in a statement, reports BBC.

“We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate,” they said. “It will save lives.”

People who have currently already been isolated for ten days or more in the UK can also end their quarantine on Monday.

For people with symptoms of a Covid-19 infection and/or who tested positive for the virus, an isolation period of 10 days was already in force.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times