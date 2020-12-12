   
KBC is Belgium's most popular bank for 2020, survey says
Saturday, 12 December, 2020
    KBC is Belgium’s most popular bank for 2020, survey says

    Saturday, 12 December 2020
    KBC headquarters in Leuven. © Jasper-Eyers

    Leuven-based KBC has taken over from AXA as this year’s most popular bank, according to a survey carried out by the personal finance website Spaargids.be.

    The survey question 55,000 people on their preferences on online performance, branch network, innovation and more. All votes told, KBC took over first place from its third place last year, behind AXA and Argenta.

    People taking part in the poll were able to give a score for a variety of criteria, which were then counted up. The size of the bank played no role in the count, thus ensuring that smaller establishments were equally represented.

    For the general category of best bank, last year’s top three were the same, but in different order: KBC in first with a score of 8/10, followed by AXA and Argenta. KBC scored equally well in all age categories, and obtained as many votes among women as among men.

    KBC could only take second place, however for its branch network, behind AXA. Again, Argenta took third place. Voters were able to give points for ease of appointments, opening hours, experienced staff and, for one year only, the branches’ reaction to Covid-19.

    KBC leapt into the lead once more for its online platform, ahead of AXA and Bolero. However French-speakers placed AXA in third place with Argenta second and KBC only third.

    Two smaller competitors, MeDirect and Santander Consumer Bank , pushed KBC into third place as a savings bank, most likely as a result of their relatively generous interest rates.

    Finally, the top rank as investment bank goes once more this year to BinckBank, ahead of Bolero and the trio MeDirect, AXA and KBC in joint third place. AXA won the votes of the under-55s, but the opinion of those older than 55 was decisive in BinckBank’s favour.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times